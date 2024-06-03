The Windsor Police Service is seeking three suspects in connection with a home invasion in the city.

On May 31, 2024, just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a residence within the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that five suspects, one of whom was armed with a machete, entered the residence.

Once inside, the suspects engaged in a physical altercation with the victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old suspect within the 300 block of Riverside Drive West.

They have each been charged with break-and-enter, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.

Police have released descriptions and photos of three other suspects who are still being sought.

The third suspect is described as a white male, approximately 18–21 years of age, 5’9” tall, with a slender build, wearing white jeans, a long white sleeve shirt, and black shoes.

A fourth suspect is described as a white male, with an olive complexion, approximately 18–21 years of age, 5’9” tall, with a slender build and a dark-coloured, thin mustache, wearing blue jeans, and a black zip-up hoodie.

A fifth suspect is described as a white male, approximately 18–21 years of age, 5’9” tall, with a small build, wearing a black “TUPAC” t-shirt, and carrying a black and yellow sweatshirt.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.