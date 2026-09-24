Two arrested, one sought after break-in on Howard Avenue

Two suspects have been arrested, and another is being sought after Windsor police stopped a break-and-enter.

It happened on Tuesday, September 22 shortly before 11 a.m.

According to police, officers were called to a break-in in progress at a home in the 1600 block of Howard Avenue near Hanna Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located two suspects in an alley behind the home.

Investigators say three suspects entered the home, damaging wiring and lighting fixtures, as well as tampered with an air conditioning unit.

Police say one suspect was also found carrying a bag containing copper wiring and a copper pipe.

Two people, a 53-year-old and a 48-year-old, have been charged.

The 53-year-old is charged with break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 48-year-old is charged with break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence.

Police say the third suspect fled the area before officers arrived and remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.