Two people have been arrested following a home invasion and knifepoint robbery in Windsor.

Officers were called to a home in the 1700-block of Northway Avenue around 2 a.m. on July 5, and determined two men broke in and confronted the occupants who were asleep at the time.

Investigators say one suspect pulled out a knife and demanded the victims cellphones and other electronics before leaving with 6 phones.

Police found one suspect on Tuesday in the 900-block of Wyandotte Street East while the other was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon in the 300-block of Glengarry Ave.

A 45-year old and a 46-year old are charged with break and enter, and robbery with an offensive weapon.