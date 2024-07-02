Two people have been arrested following a road rage incident in Windsor.

Police responded to the area of Pillette Road and Wyandotte Street East around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th.

Officers learned a Chrysler 300 was stopped on Pillette when it was struck by a Toyoto. Police say both drivers were known to eachother and the woman driving the Toyota tried to get into the victim's car which then continued northbound but was pursued by the female driver at a high rate of speed then crashed into the back of the Chrysler causing substantial damage.

Police say the woman then began to assault a female passenger and struck officers when they tried to make an arrest.

During the arrest, the driver of the Chrysler assaulted an officer and resisted arrest, according to police, and he was also taken into custody.

The 33-year old man and 24-year old woman face a list of charges including assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, failing to provide a breath sample, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.