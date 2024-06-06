Two people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion that happened back in February in Leamington.

The investigation began on Feb. 24, after members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Essex detachment responded to a report of an incident at a home on Talbot Street West, where three individuals forcibly gained entry and assaulted the two occupants of the home.



Police say the victims received minor injuries in what investigators determined was a targeted incident.



On Jun. 4, 2024, members of the OPP Essex Crime Unit executed a warrant on 8th Concession Road in Maidstone and took two individuals into custody without incident.



Both parties remain in custody until their next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Jun. 7.



31-year-old Nicholas McCullough of Windsor is charged with break, enter dwelling house-commit indictable offence, disguise with intent, robbery using firearm, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of forcible confinement, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, firearm-use while committing offence, pointing a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, six counts of possession of firearm or ammunition, contrary to prohibition order.



Earlier this year, McCullough was wanted a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a home invasion in Windsor in March. He was arrested in April in London and transported back to Windsor to face charges.



A 46-year-old Windsor man is charged with break, enter dwelling house-commit indictable offence, disguise with intent, robbery using firearm, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of forcible confinement, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, firearm-use while committing offence, pointing a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, four counts of possession of firearm or ammunition, contrary to prohibition order.



A third individual remains outstanding.



The investigation, led by the Essex Crime Unit, is ongoing.



If you have information that can assist investigators, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-8477 or online at catchcrooks.com.

