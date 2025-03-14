The Windsor Police Service has arrested two men in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

On March 11, members of the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 17-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by two adult males earlier that day.

Investigators learned that the victim had agreed to meet with a man who had recently befriended them on social media.

The victim, accompanied by a group of her friends, was picked up by a group of three unknown males and driven to a house.

Police say once there, two of the males locked the victim in a bedroom and forced her to perform sexual acts.

Later that same day, officers located and arrested the first suspect, while the second suspect turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters the following morning.

A 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old man have each been charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault.

We would like to remind the community that individuals can use digital platforms to target unsuspecting community members, often causing financial and personal harm.

Officers caution against sharing personal information or arranging in-person meetings with unknown people.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.