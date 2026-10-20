Two arrested in Belle River biker bust

Several charges have been laid following a biker enforcement investigation in Belle River.

Provincial Police began a drug trafficking probe in September involving two people associated with a support club of the Hells Angels.

On October 1st, search warrants were executed at a home and on two vehicles.

19 rifles and shotguns were seized along with a prohibited handgun, a prohibited over-capacity magazine, $70,000 in cash, bulk ammunition, two outlaw motorcycle gang support club vests and 1.5 oz of suspected cocaine.

Am800-news-OPP-biker2 (OPP)

Two people 31 and 52-years old, both from Belle River, face drug, weapon and other criminal charges.

The OPP says it remains committed to disrupting the networks that facilitate drug trafficking, violence and other crime-related offences in communities across Ontario.