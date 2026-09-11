Two arrested in $13,000 drug bust in Leamington

Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Leamington.

On September 10, at approximately 4:26 a.m., search warrants were executed at a residence on Talbot Street West and Orange Street by members of the OPP’s Essex County and Lambton County Community Street Crime Units and the OPP Emergency Response Team along with Canine Unit Vinny and his handler.

As a result of some warrants, two individuals were taken into custody without incident.

A 39-year-old from Leamington was arrested and charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking—cocaine, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.

A 22-year-old from Leamington was also arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking—cocaine—and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Police say the estimated value of items seized is over $13,000.