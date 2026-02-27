Windsor Police have arrested two men and is seeking a third following a break-and-enter investigation that also resulted in the seizure of illegal drugs.

On Monday, Feb. 23, shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a break-in at a business in the 6200 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Investigators determined that during the previous night, suspects cut a hole in a fence to enter the property, allegedly stole construction equipment from a car on site, damaged a welder-generator while attempting to remove it before fleeing in a U-Haul van.

Police were able to identify two suspects and on Thursday afternoon, officers arrested a 40-year-old in the 7800 block of Wyandotte Street East. He was arrested following a brief struggle.

Following a search, police seized over 18 grams of MDMA, over five grams of crystal meth, over five grams of fentanyl, over two grams of an unknown brown powdery substance, as well as a digital scale, a cutting agent, packing materials and drug paraphernalia, and cash.

A tool previously reported stolen in the break-and-enter investigation was also recovered. He's now facing 18 charges including three counts of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, seven counts of operation while prohibited, break-and-enter, mischief under $5,000, among others.

Thursday evening, officers arrested a 64-year-old man without incident in the 2400 block of Rivard Avenue. He's been charged with break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence, and possession of break-in instruments.

A third suspect remains outstanding. He is described as a white man with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.