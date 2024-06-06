Two men have been charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of a woman in Chatham.

On Jun. 4, Chatham-Kent police started an investigation into the death and around 3:40 p.m. that afternoon, a 44-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, both from Chatham, were arrested and charged.



On Jun. 5, both men appeared in court and were remanded into custody with a future court date of Jun. 19.



Police say this incident is considered isolated and there is no threat to public safety.



Officials say to preserve the integrity of their on-going investigation, limited information will be provided at this time.



Anyone having information relevant to this matter is encouraged to contact Sergeant Cole Abbott at 519-436-6600 X80262 or colea@chatham-kent.ca.



Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

