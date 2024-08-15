Two suspects are facing charges following a sexual assault at an apartment building in the 300 block of Victoria Street South in Amherstburg.

On Jul. 20, officers responded to call and learned that a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male suspect and prevented from leaving the apartment.



Police say a female suspect was also present and failed to intervene or help the victim.



Later, the suspects allegedly approached the female victim and threatened serious bodily harm if she did not recant her statement to police.



Police add that the suspects additionally attempted to obstruct justice.



The female suspect was arrested in Amherstburg last Friday, while the male suspect was arrested Wednesday with the assistance of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad.



A 33-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault by choking, forcible confinement, obstructing justice, and two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm.



A 26-year-old woman has been charged with sexual assault as a party to the offence and obstructing justice.



Anyone with information should call the Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment Criminal investigations Unit at 519-736-8559, ext. 230.

