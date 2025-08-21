Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a series of break-and-enters at commercial businesses in Windsor.

In the early morning hours of August 13, Windsor police say three businesses in the 4600, 7900, and 8400 blocks of Wyandotte Street East were broken into by unknown suspects.

In each case, a female suspect drove up to the business while a male suspect exited the vehicle and used a hammer, smashed a window or door to gain entry, and stole items from inside.

Members of the Target Base Unit obtained surveillance video during the investigation, and it showed the female suspect and the suspect vehicle.

At 11 a.m. on August 14, officers observed the same vehicle travelling westbound on Tecumseh Road East and conducted surveillance to confirm the female driver matched the suspect seen on video.

The woman was taken into custody following a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Windsor Avenue.

Through further investigation, officers identified the male suspect, and on August 20, members of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Unit located and arrested him in the Greater Toronto Area.

A 29-year-old man is facing 10 charges, including three counts of breaking and entering a place other than a dwelling, three counts of possession of break-in tools, three counts of wearing a disguise to commit an offence, and one count of breach of probation.

A 48-year-old woman is charged with three counts of breaking and entering a place other than a dwelling.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.