Two arrested after armed robbery at west-end convenience store

Windsor police investigating a robbery in the area of Mill Street and Peter Street, October 28, 2026.

Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a west-end convenience store last week.

Windsor police say two suspects entered a convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street around 6 a.m. on Oct. 28 and tried to leave without paying for merchandise.

When an employee intervened, one of the suspects allegedly threatened the worker with a knife.

Investigators say one of the suspects also discharged a firearm into the ground before both men fled on foot. No physical injuries were reported.

Police identified the suspects as a 46-year-old man and a 29-year-old man.

The older suspect was arrested at a residence in the 900 block of Askin Avenue on Nov. 4. The second suspect was arrested a short time later in the area of Grove Avenue and Rankin Avenue.

The 46-year-old is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.

The 29-year-old faces multiple charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon, recklessly discharging a firearm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, possession of a firearm without a licence, careless use, handling or storage of a firearm, uttering threats to cause death, and wearing a disguise during the commission of an offence.