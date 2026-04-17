Two suspects face charges following a drug bust in Windsor.

Officers with the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit raided a home in the 900-block of Victoria Avenue near Elliot Street West Wednesday night as part of an ongoing investigation.

They seized more than $15,000 in drugs, including fentanyl, crystal meth, oxycodone, hydromorphone and liquid methadone.

Police also seized nearly $6,000 in Canadian cash, digital scales and packaging materials.

A 55-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.