Two teenagers have been arrested by Windsor Police in connection to an assault at a bus stop last weekend.

Police say on Friday night and Saturday morning members of the Problem Oriented Policing Unit arrested two 14-year-old youth's in connection to the case.

Both individuals have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

On March 9, just before 8 p.m., police responded to a call about an assault in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue.

A 16-year-old boy was waiting for the bus when he was confronted, chased, and attacked by a group of teens, and the boy was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, the Major Crimes Unit arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the case as well.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.