Two 14-year olds have been charged after a crime spree in Windsor.

On Sunday morning, police were called to a residence the 500-block of Rosedale Avenue and learned the occupants of a black pick-up truck were smashing the windows of the home and were shouting racial slurs at the owner.

When en route, the suspect vehicle was seen in the area of Indian Road and Wyandotte Street West but while trying to stop the truck, it fled at a high rate of speed and the police learned it had been reported stolen from East Windsor.

Using GPS technology, officers traced the truck to an alley on Erie Street East but when police tried to contain it, the pick-up struck a cruiser causing significant damage, then took off.

The vehicle was then found abandoned in the 3400-block of Wells Street and two people were found hiding in a nearby backyard.

The two teens are charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and mischief to property under $5,000.