Two 12-year-old girls seriously injured in Windsor e-scooter crash

A collision involving a minivan and an e-scooter at Elliott Street East and McDougall Avenue on Oct. 19, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Serious injuries are reported after an e-scooter crash in Windsor.

Windsor police say two 12-year-old girls were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash between a minivan and an e-scooter Monday night around 7:30 at the intersection of McDougall Street and Elliott Street East.

According to police, a minivan collided with an e-scooter carrying two riders.

Windsor crash A collision involving a minivan and an e-scooter at Elliott Street East and McDougall Avenue on Oct. 19, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Investigators report that the e-scooter ran a red light, resulting in a collision with the minivan, which had the right of way.

Police say the driver of the minivan remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours while officers investigated, but it has since reopened.

Police say the girls remain in hospital.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.