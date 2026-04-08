A night of heavy metal is planned for mid-October at Caesars Windsor.

Twisted Sister, featuring Sebastian Bach on lead vocals, will be live on the Colosseum stage on Saturday, October 10, at 8 p.m.

Twisted Sister has sold over 12 million records and performed more than 9,000 shows, including 125 headline festival dates.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest heavy metal bands, Twisted Sister was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023.

Twisted Sister has earned multiple RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications, most notably for their album Stay Hungry, which went triple-Platinum in the U.S.

One of their most popular singles, "We're Not Gonna Take It," went Platinum, and the band has also achieved Gold certifications for albums You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll and Come Out and Play.

Long-time lead singer Dee Snider, now 71, announced his retirement from Twisted Sister in February 2026, citing health issues with former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach filling in for Snider.

Tickets go on sale online on Friday, April 10, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office on Friday, Saturday, and show days from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.