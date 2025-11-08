The holiday season is officially underway with the release of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island's (TWEPI) 7th annual Holiday Gift Guide.

The 24 page guide features more than 250 local artisans, makers, shops and events, making it easier than ever to find the perfect locally-made gifts and embrace the spirit of the season.

Jason Toner, TWEPI's vice president of marketing and communications, said it's his most exciting campaign to launch year after year.

"Last year we saw over 400,000 views to the digital guide, which we have at yqgholidays.ca , 100,000 are going out through direct mail across the region right now, so we try and make a big impact in supporting local. It is our largest local campaign we run each year," said Toner.

Toner said the goal is to make you think local when out shopping.

"We know you know that retail is big part, visiting the malls, visiting the big box retailers is a part of the holidays, but we want you to consider some of those small businesses to support as well. Finding unique hand made things. There's something different that you may not see in a mass chain during the holiday season," he said.

He added the guide includes a comprehensive list of holiday happenings.

"People looking for places to go, things to do, all the light festivals, parades, everything like that is within it, and then tons of ways to support local through the holiday season. There's cool gifts from artisans and makers, small businesses are looking for your support, plus inspiration to support local," Toner said.

Enhanced features in the 2025 guide include:

Holiday Light Pass profiling the regions four community lights festivals in Amherstburg, LaSalle, Kingsville and Windsor, and encouraging visitors to explore and share their experiences for their chance to win a $500 Devonshire Mall Shopping Spree.

Elf on the Bar Shelf in partnership with our Barrels Bottles & Brews Trail partners, this new digital pass gives users the chance to find 'Hops' the elf hidden at our local breweries, cideries and distilleries for the chance to win.

An updated holiday edition of the Night Market Hop profiling night markets and events celebrating the holiday season including the W.E. Made It Market at Bright Lights Windsor presented by Tourism Windsor Essex.