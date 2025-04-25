Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) officially kicks off their 11th annual Staycation Expo today.

The launch will kickstart the tourism season in Windsor and Essex County where the 2025-26 Official Visitor Guide will be distributed.

The 92-page guide features all new editorial and images of the unique experiences visitors can take part of within the region, and the event gives locals the chance to see what's available in their own backyard.

This year's expo profiles over 70 different vendors with exhibit space inside Devonshire Mall over two days - April 25 and 26.

Gordon Orr, CEO of TWEPI, says the event will have many guests.

"We've got a tasting lounge with our Barrels Bottles & Brews Trail members, and our EPIC Wineries that will also be able to sell their product on site which is a fantastic incentive to go have a sample, and then buy something we know you're going to enjoy."

He says ever since the COVID-19 pandemic there's been a big push to support and buy local.

"Most of our visitation coming to the region are from people outside of market coming to visit family or friends. So this is an incentive to educate locals on what we have to see and do in Windsor-Essex and get them off that living couch, or away from the dining room table, and go out and explore some of our tourism assets and businesses across the region."

Orr says the Official Visitor Guide is a great way to see what's available.

"It's packed full of great ideas for the region. It's 92-pages, a lot of stakeholders are outlined in it, a lot of great content sample itineraries, great imagery, it's a wonderful piece of collateral that is our primary piece of collateral, and it goes hand-in-hand with our Staycation Expo."

The event will also feature a tasting lounge profiling local wineries and Barrels Bottles & Brews Trail members, interactive exhibits, a W.E. Made It Market and more.

Visitors will also have the chance to win a $500 Devonshire Mall gift card when they visit by picking up and completing the Staycation Expo passport.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides