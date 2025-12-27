As Windsor-Essex residents continue to spend time with family and friends, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) is highlighting the ongoing events happening throughout the holidays.

TWEPI CEO Gordon Orr said families can enjoy attractions such as the LaSalle skating loop and Windsor City Hall ice rink.

"When people come to visit people that live here in this community over the holidays, you don't want them to sit on the living room couch or sit around the dinning room table, you want to get them out there and explore the area. This gives a great outdoor fun family friendly experience to enjoy," he said.

Orr said he was looking forward to the many free family friendly activities happening New Years Eve.

"Without question we're excited about the fireworks that will occur in Belle River, Kingsville and LaSalle. Also New Years Eve at the city hall square rink. There's going to be hot chocolate, they're going to have a DJ with music of the decades. It's from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and if you don't have skates no problem. All Saints Church does," said Orr.

Orr said looking back on 2025, the region's tourism numbers have remained stable.

"We weren't sure how everything was going to be affected in particular because of the tariff situation and Americans not coming over, but that being said even though tunnel traffic is down slightly mid-week and and a little bit more on the weekends, we are still seeing Americans come over. Overall our tourism industry is stable and we're even looking forward to a better 2026," he said.