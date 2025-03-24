An annual report says Canadians are increasingly opting to watch T-V through paid streaming platforms such as Netflix or Disney Plus despite the prices of those services continuing to rise.

The 2025 Couch Potato Report by Convergence Research suggests the introduction of ad-supported basic plans have helped keep momentum going for streamers in the battle against traditional cable and satellite T-V providers.

The report estimates 46 per cent of Canadian households did not have a traditional television subscription at the end of last year.

That was up from 42 per cent in 2023 and is forecast to rise to 54 per cent by 2027.

Convergence Research president Brahm Eiley says traditional T-V is becoming the more niche option compared with streaming platforms.

He says lower-priced basic streaming plans are keeping consumers happy even if some may find it frustrating to sit through commercial breaks after being spoiled for years without them.