A longstanding LaSalle parade will take place this weekend - this year with a new route.

The annual Turtle Club Parade will take place on Saturday morning at 10 a.m., but due to ongoing construction along Front Road the route will be slightly different this year.

Previously the parade would go all the way down Front Road to Reaume Road to the baseball diamonds.

This year the parade will start at the Event Centre on Front Road, will go down Bouffard Road to Michigan Road, down Michigan to Reaume Road, and down to the baseball diamonds on Reaume.

This parade has been a tradition for 68 years, and despite the route change, the club wanted to continue the tradition.

Don Hunt, President of Turtle Club Baseball and Softball, says they wanted to ensure the parade continued.

"It's unfortunate that we can't do our traditional route, but we knew that there was some other options that perhaps are not ideal but certainly viable, so there was certainly no doubt that we were going to continue our longstanding tradition of the parade."

He says they can't wait to see everyone enjoy the day.

"Behind the scenes you don't realize the fruits of all the work until you see the smiling faces of all the young kids at the park, at our parade, and our opening day is the first day where we get to bring all of the kids out to the park, and all of our hard work during the off-season... we see that it's paid off."

He says they are bursting at the seams for players this year.

"We have reached full capacity once again; we have close to 900 players aged anywhere from 3 years old to 18. I believe the last count we have around 87 teams."

The roads of the parade route will be closed to traffic from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Front Road will be fully closed between Reaume Road and Laurier Road for approximately 10 to 15 minutes when the parade begins to allow for pedestrians to cross the street.

Hunt says the travel teams will begin their games right away, while the house league teams will practice for a few weeks before the games begin.