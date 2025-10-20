Turning Point Windsor is holding a prayer service at Jackson Park.

Elliott, a member of the group, says they'll be praying for the 'nation' tonight.

"I believe in the power of prayer," he says. "When people get together like-minded individuals, we can pray for our country to come back to freedom, back to God, back to God's values of family and what not."

He says the group believes the country's in shambles, and that's why tonight's prayer service is taking place.

"We just want to be able to pray for our nation and pray for our leaders even if we disagree with them," he says. "We should always pray for people we don't agree with, pray for their wisdom and knowledge and stuff like that."

He says tonight's prayer service is not a protest.

"It's not about Charlie Kirk; it's just about respectful prayer, and if you believe in prayer, come on out," he says.

The prayer service begins at 6 p.m.

Turning Point Windsor has a private Facebook page that describes the group as a nonprofit community dedicated to educating, equipping, and empowering Canadians to stand strong for Jesus Christ, faith, family, and freedom.

It says the group is inspired by Charlie Kirk’s vision and leadership, uniting the people of Windsor-Essex in the greater fight for Canada’s future—ensuring that Canadians rise together for truth, responsibility, and moral clarity, while securing the freedom we all deserve through the hope and salvation found in Jesus.