Turning Point USA's college tour went to Utah for the first time since its founder was assassinated on a college campus in the state earlier this month.

Tuesday's stop at Utah State University in Logan was about two hours north of Utah Valley University, where a gunman killed Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10.

Conservative podcast host Alex Clark told the crowd she was not there to eulogize Kirk but to pass the torch to everyone in the audience.

The Logan campus reported hours before the event that a building was temporarily evacuated but safe.

Event security included metal detectors and a heavy law enforcement presence.