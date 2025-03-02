A reminder to residents that until the tunnel bus service ends that fares will remain unchanged.

On February 21, it was voted that the Transit Windsor's tunnel bus service to Detroit would be dissolved.

While city council had voted to save the service, mayor Drew Dilkens vetoed the decision under Ontario's Strong Mayor powers. When council met to vote to reverse the veto decision - the vote failed in a 6-5 vote - ultimately ending the service.

Transit Windsor is reminding the public that until the date is announced for when the service will officially cease, that the fare will remain the same: $10 for one-way, or $20 for a roundtrip.

Debit and credit cards cannot be used on the bus, and exact fare in cash is required for the service.

For further details, please contact Transit Windsor's customer service at 519-944-4111 or dial 311 for assistance.