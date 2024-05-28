The Tunnel Bus will be available this weekend to bring racing fans to Detroit for the Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix will be throughout the streets of downtown Detroit from Friday to Sunday.

Transit Windsor will be running their regular tunnel bus service for the weekend.

Although the service doesn't usually begin until 8 a.m. on Sunday's, Transit Windsor will begin Tunnel Bus services starting at 6 a.m. all three days.

Tyson Cragg, Executive Director of Transit Windsor, says that he wants those taking the bus to be aware that due to road closures in downtown Detroit, the bus will be dropping off passengers at the Mariners' Church, just outside of the tunnel on the U.S. side.

No reservations will be required, and passengers can walk-up and pay to take the bus, which is $10 each way.