TORONTO — The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it's still too early to draw conclusions about the cause of the Delta Air Lines plane crash at Toronto's Pearson Airport, as the one-year anniversary of the incident approaches.

The safety board says it's still working on its final investigation report, and the work done so far includes a metallurgical examination of the plane's landing gear and wing, as well as an analysis of flight data and cockpit voice recorders.

All 76 passengers and four crew members survived when the plane arriving from Minneapolis burst into flames after flipping over and skidding on the tarmac at Pearson airport on Feb. 17, 2025.

Flight 4819 was operated by Delta's subsidiary Endeavor Air and the crash sent 21 people to the hospital.

The Transportation Safety Board suggested in a preliminary report last March that the aircraft came down at a high speed and touched down hard enough to break its landing gear.

That report did not draw any conclusions, but some aviation analysts noted the data included in it show the plane approached the runway at a higher speed than normal.