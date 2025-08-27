President Donald Trump's threats to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago sent ripples through America's third-largest city as residents defended their home against Trump's escalating rhetoric toward violent crime, including claims Chicago is a "killing field."

In a city on edge awaiting news of a potential National Guard deployment, the threat of federal troops stirred a mix of fear, frustration and defiance for residents as they pointed to historic drops in violent crime in the city.

Some said it could make things worse with military personnel not being trained in de-escalating violence the way community activists and police are.