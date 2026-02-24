Trump's State of the Union will seek to calm voters' economic concerns ahead of midterm elections

President Donald Trump will use his State of the Union address to argue that his whirlwind first year back has made America stronger and that Republicans deserve to keep control of Congress after the midterms.

The president is expected in Tuesday's speech to proclaim the economy booming while endorsing increased military funding and tighter voter ID rules.

Authors of past State of the Union speeches say Trump sometimes sounds more restrained when giving the address, though exaggerations and forays into old grievances are also likely.

Trump points to rising stock prices and job growth, but many Americans are worried about the economy and tariffs may yet slow growth.