President Donald Trump's new ban on travel to the United States by citizens from 12 mainly African and Middle Eastern countries is now in effect.

The ban took effect on Monday and comes as tensions escalate over the president's campaign of immigration enforcement.

Trump signed the new proclamation last week.

It applies to citizens of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

It also imposes heightened restrictions on people from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela who are outside the U.S. and don't hold a valid visa.