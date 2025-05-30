OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs are still hitting most countries around the world after a federal appeals court temporarily paused a decision from the U.S. Court of International Trade.

The lower court's Wednesday decision found Trump's use of an emergency powers law to impose sweeping tariffs exceeded his authority.

That lower court ruling says the Trump administration was not able to demonstrate how broad-based tariffs affected the fentanyl trafficking it used as justification for the tariffs.

The plaintiffs have until June 5 to reply to the Trump administration's appeal of the Court of International Trade decision.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the original ruling was "welcome" but Canada's trade relationship with the U.S. is still threatened.

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he hadn't seen the appeal court decision yet but the government's goal of fighting for Canadian industry and workers hasn't changed.

— With files from Catherine Morrison in Ottawa.