NEW YORK - President-elect Donald Trump has asked a judge to halt this week's sentencing in his New York hush money case while he appeals a ruling upholding the verdict.

Trump's lawyers said Monday they plan to ask a state appeals court to reverse Judge Juan M. Merchan's decision last week, which set the case for sentencing Friday.

Merchan rejected Trump's bid to throw out the verdict and dismiss the indictment in light of his impending White House return.

The Republican was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Trump's lawyers argue their appeal should trigger an automatic pause in proceedings.

Trump's spokesman calls the sentencing unlawful.