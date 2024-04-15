NEW YORK - Donald Trump has arrived at a New York court for the start of jury selection in his hush money case. marking a singular moment in U.S. history.

It's the first criminal trial of any former U.S. commander-in-chief and the first of Trump's four indictments to go to trial.



There could be some legal arguments and housekeeping before jury selection begins.



When it does, scores of people are due to be called into the courtroom to start the process of finding 12 jurors, plus six alternates.



Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.



Prosecutors say he was trying to conceal an alleged effort to keep salacious stories about his sex life from emerging during his 2016 campaign.



He says that the stories were false and that the case is a sham.

