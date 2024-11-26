Business and political leaders in Canada say there will be pain if Donald Trump follows through on his pledge to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods, but they note the hurt will happen in his country as well.

The president-elect posted to Truth Social on Monday he will sign an executive order imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming in to the United States from Canada and Mexico.

He said the tariff will remain in place until both countries stop drugs, in particular fentanyl, and people from illegally crossing the borders.

Canadian American Business Council CEO Beth Burke said in a statement last night that Trump's proposal would harm businesses on both sides of the border and would "erode the economic and geopolitical strength of North America."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford posted on social media that a 25 per cent tariff would be devastating to workers and jobs in both Canada and the U.S.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault tweeted that everything must be done to avoid the tariffs, and British Columbia Premier David Eby posted Trump's tariffs "would hurt Canadians and Americans alike."