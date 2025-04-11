President Donald Trump is preparing for his annual physical.

The exam could give the public its first details in years about the health of a man who in January was the oldest in U.S. history to be sworn in as president.

The 78-year-old Republican president says he has "never felt better" but "these things must be done!" If history is any indication, it's unlikely much will be divulged about Trump's health.

The exam Friday is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will be the first public information on Trump's health since after his ear was wounded in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania in July.