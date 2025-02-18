President Donald Trump is signing new executive orders while his first joint television interview with adviser Elon Musk airs in prime time.

Trump's private club and home in Palm Beach, Florida, is also the setting Tuesday night for an awards program by a conservative group led by Mike Flynn, who served briefly as national security adviser in the Republican president's first term.

Trump has been in Florida since Friday.

The White House hasn't commented on the new executive orders Trump will sign at his Mar-a-Lago club and home.

Trump has used previous executive orders to address issues including border security and transgender rights.

Trump and Musk's interview is with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity.