President Donald Trump will sign an executive order this week to extend a deadline for TikTok's Chinese owner to divest the popular video sharing app.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Trump's intention after Trump indicated earlier Tuesday he would "probably" make the move.

Leavitt said in a statement Tuesday evening that "Trump does not want TikTok to go dark."

The extension will last for 90 days.

Trump had signed an order in early April to keep TikTok running for an additional 75 days after a potential deal to sell the app to American owners was put on ice.