Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani participates in a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File)

Former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani participates in a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks in New York, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday awarded the Medal of Freedom, the U.S.’ highest civilian honour, to former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani was hailed for leading New York after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Trump has called Giuliani, a fellow New Yorker, the “greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot.”

Giuliani, 82, said in a statement he was honoured by the award.

“I share the credit with all the men and women who worked with me, disagreed with me, and loved me -- particularly those who lost their lives in the causes we undertook together,” he said.

Giuliani’s public life has undergone a rise and fall in recent years. After leading the nation’s biggest city through Sept. 11, he mounted a brief campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, becoming one of the most recognizable U.S. political figures.

As Trump’s personal lawyer, he was a central figure in efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Courts rejected the fraud claims he advanced, and two former Georgia election workers won a US$148 million defamation judgment against him.

He was later sanctioned by courts and disbarred in New York and Washington for repeatedly making false statements about the election.

Trump said last year he would award the medal to Giuliani, shortly after he was seriously injured in a car crash.

In his second term, Trump has awarded the medal posthumously to Welles Crowther, an equities trader who became known as the “man in the red bandanna” after rescuing several people in the Sept. 11 attacks. Trump also posthumously honoured Charlie Kirk, the assassinated activist who had inspired a generation of young conservatives and pushed the nation’s politics to the right.

Trump has awarded a string of presidential medals going back to his first term, including to golf legend Tiger Woods, ex-football coach Lou Holtz and conservative economist Arthur Laffer as well as to New York Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who got the award during the 2020 State of the Union.

He also awarded posthumous medals to Babe Ruth and Elvis Presley.

By Mike Catalini