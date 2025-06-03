White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order today to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

“The U.S. president will be signing that executive order today, and steel and aluminum tariffs will be going to 50 per cent, yes,” she said.

When asked why Trump decided to double the tariffs despite U.S. leaders asking for more economic stability, Leavitt said, “you also have U.S. business leaders begging to meet with the president and begging to come to the White House to talk to him because they know he is the negotiator in chief.”

The tariffs are set to take effect on Wednesday.

Trump made the announcement last Friday during a rally in Pittsburgh, Penn., saying he planned on increasing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Canada is the largest steel and aluminum supplier to the U.S. Canada exported $15.9 billion worth of aluminum to the U.S., according to the United Steelworkers (USW) union.

These tariffs will have a devastating impact on workers and companies, says USW national director for Canada Marty Warren.

“We are on the verge of collapse in some places,” Warren told CTV News.

“We cannot access the American market at 50 per cent tariffs,” he said, adding that nearly 65 per cent of Canadian steel goes to the U.S. market.

Warren says changes to Canada’s retaliatory measures may offset the impacts of Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs, but adds that in two to three weeks, should the tariffs remain for that period, some steel companies will be forced to idle their operations.

“Again, if we can count on provincial governments and others focusing on Canadian-made products, we have a better chance to tread water to get through this, keep our head above water and be successful on the other side,” he said.