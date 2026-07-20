Trump to impose 50% tariffs on some Canadian goods in retaliation to booze ban, dairy

OTTAWA – U.S. President Donald Trump is imposing a new 50 per cent tariff on some Canadian goods, including wine, hockey sticks and cement, for what his administration is characterizing as discriminatory trade policies after signing a new executive order on Monday.

Specifically, the U.S. is taking issue with provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, supply management on dairy and certain tariffs and quotas on cars imported to Canada from the U.S., according to administration officials in a background briefing with reporters on Monday.

The officials say Trump is using Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which is an emergency trade authority that empowers the U.S. president to impose additional duties of up to 50 per cent on countries that discriminate against U.S. commerce.

The tariffs will come into effect on Aug. 19.

U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. alcohol products and dairy products are shown in this combination photo. (AP Photo/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Julia Demaree Nikhinson//Graham Hughes/ Jacques Boissinot) U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. alcohol products and dairy products are shown in this combination photo. (AP Photo/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Julia Demaree Nikhinson//Graham Hughes/ Jacques Boissinot)

“These Section 338 tariffs apply to all covered goods, regardless of whether a good originates under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement or not,” the official said.

The official said the tariffs will not apply to “energy, potash products subject to tariffs under (section) 232 and certain other goods such as fish or critical minerals.”

CTV News has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office and Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc’s offices for comment.

This is a breaking story, more to come…