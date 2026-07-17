Trump blasts Canada over wildfire smoke, threatens to increase tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump says the cost of pollution from wildfire smoke drifting south of the border “must” be added to the tariffs imposed on Canadian goods.

“We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!” reads a post from the president on Truth Social.

“This is Willful Negligence, and becoming a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars, which cost of this pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada is currently paying.”

Donald Trump Truth Social Canada wildfires U.S. President Donald Trump shares a post on Truth Social criticizing Canada for its handling of the wildfires on July 17, 2026. DONALD TRUMP/Truth Social

Trump is the latest U.S. politician to criticize Canada for its handling of the wildfires. Earlier this week, a handful of Michigan state representatives claimed Canada has not done enough to address the smoke, which has led to deteriorating air conditions in northern U.S. states.

Republican representatives Jack Bergman, John James, Lisa McClain, and John Moolenaar penned a letter titled “Canada’s Apologies Won’t Clear Michigan’s Skies.”

They accused Canada of not acting with “urgency” to address wildfire smoke in recent years, and claimed “nothing has changed except that our patience has run out.”

Detroit topped the IQAir global index for poorest air quality in the world on both Thursday and Friday. Toronto held that rank on Wednesday.

Trump-endorsed Michigan candidate for governor John James also took to social media to issue a “final warning to Canada” to better manage the fires, adding “American lungs” are paying for Canadian “inaction.”

“Sovereignty comes with responsibility, and the responsibility to prevent a foreseeable disaster from crossing into another country’s airspace has not been met,” he wrote.

Sky in Collins Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says the fire that impacted Collins was more than 350,000 hectares large on Thursday (Heather Wright/CTV News)

More than 900 wildfires active in Canada

Meanwhile, several Ontario communities have been evacuated as wildfires tear through the region, dealing yet-untold damage.

“It’s terrible,” said Diane Laybourne, who fled to Thunder Bay, Ont., after an evacuation order in her home community of Armstrong. “Having to go out in it, you just want to get in some place where the air is clean.

There were 43 new active wildfires reported on Friday — 15 of those being human-caused, 18 natural and 10 undetermined — bringing the total to 903 across Canada, an increase from the 858 reported Thursday, according to the national wildfire summary.

Of those 903, 122 are burning out of control, 29 are being held and 73 are under control.

Ford says U.S. officials ‘chirping away’ about Ontario wildfires should help instead Ontario Premier Doug Ford tells U.S. officials ‘to send support’ instead of ‘chirping away’ about the wildfire smoke flooding into their states.

Instead of ‘chirping,’ send help: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked Friday about the growing number of American criticisms on wildfire management. In response, he alluded to Canada’s contributions to fighting U.S. fires in recent years, including those that ripped through California last year, and assistance during the Georgia hurricane in 2024.

“If there are some politicians out there chirping away, well, maybe what you should do rather than complain is send support, send help, because we have done the exact same thing for our American friends, and that’s what you’re supposed to do,” he said.

Just days ago, 56-year-old Canadian pilot Nicholas Dale was killed while fighting a forest fire in Colorado. Dozens of first responders honoured his death during a procession in Grand Junction, Colo.

With files from CTV News journalists Ethan Morneau, Phil Tsekouras and Michele Brunoro.