President Donald Trump is threatening to hold up a stadium deal for Washington's football team if it doesn't restore its old name.

Trump said Sunday on his social media site that the Washington Commanders should revert to the Redskins and the Cleveland Guardians should return to the Indians.

Later in the day, he threatened the NFL team's stadium deal.

The Commanders and Guardians changed their names in 2022 after years of debate over logos and names considered offensive.

Both teams have stated they have no plans to change them back.