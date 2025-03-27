OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening large tariffs on the European Union and Canada if they work together to do economic harm to the U.S.

In a post on social media, Trump says the tariffs would be "far larger than currently planned."

The comments follow Trump's move to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all automobile imports to the U.S. starting next week.

A fact sheet provided by the White House says automobiles imported under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement will only be tariffed on the value of content not made in the United States.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has called the auto tariffs a "direct attack" on Canadian autoworkers, and promised swift action and support.

Before calling the election, Carney travelled to France and the United Kingdom to meet with leaders there.