U.S. President Donald Trump says he is ``terminating all discussions on trade with Canada'' and threatening new tariffs over Ottawa's plans to push ahead with a digital services tax at the end of the month.

Trump says Washington will notify Canada about new tariff rates required ``to do business with the United States'' within the next week.

Trump made the comments in a post on his social media account this afternoon, calling it a ``direct and blatant attack on our country.''

Prime Minister Mark Carney has been negotiating in private with Trump and announced earlier this month they are pursuing a deal to end the stop-and-go tariff war.

It comes just days ahead of a major deadline that will have big U.S. companies shell out revenue to the Canadian government.

Ottawa's digital services tax on big tech companies is set to apply for the first time on June 30, retroactive for three years - leaving U.S. companies with a $2 billion US bill due at the end of the month.