President Donald Trump is singling out Brazil for import taxes of 50%, citing its treatment of its former president, Jair Bolsonaro.

The announcement Wednesday shows that personal grudges rather than simple economics are one of the driving forces behind the U.S. leader's use of tariffs.

Bolsonaro is charged with trying to overturn his 2022 election loss.

Trump has described Bolsonaro as a friend and hosted the former Brazilian president at his Mar-a-Lago resort when both were in power in 2020.

Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said in a statement that Trump's tariff would trigger a retaliatory law and that the country "will not accept being taken for granted by anyone."