President Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring that a proposed deal allowing TikTok to continue operating in the United States will be a qualified sale that meets national security concerns laid out by the law.

Much is still unknown about the actual arrangement, but Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping "gave us the go-ahead" to proceed with the deal.

Any major change to the popular video platform could have a huge impact on how Americans — particularly young adults and teenagers — consume information online.