President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping executive order setting a 30-day deadline for drugmakers to lower the cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. or face new limits over what the government will pay.

The order the Republican president signed Monday calls on the health department to broker new price tags for drugs.

If a deal is not reached, a new rule will kick in tying the price of what the U.S. pays for medications to lower prices paid by other countries.

Public health agency leaders will start meeting with drug companies to offer new prices over the next month.

Drugmakers argue threats to their profits could impact research to develop new drugs.