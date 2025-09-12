President Donald Trump says "with a high degree of certainty" that the suspect in Charlie Kirk killing has been caught.

Trump spoke Friday on Fox News Channel.

Federal and Utah state investigators had been appealing for the public's help in finding the person who assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was killed on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem on Wednesday.

Authorities had released photos and video of the person they believe is responsible traversing the campus.

Kirk was an ally of Trump and was influential in rallying young Republican voters.