President Donald Trump says Venezuela will be providing 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil to the U.S., and he pledges to use proceeds from the sale of this oil "to benefit the people" of both countries.

Earlier Tuesday, officials in Caracas announced that at least 24 Venezuelan security officers were killed in the dead-of-night U.S. military operation to capture Nicolas Maduro and spirit him to the United States to face drug charges.

And the country's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, pushed back on Trump, who earlier this week warned she'd face an outcome worse than Maduro's if she does not "do what's right."